Kumar Sangakkara: Virat Kohli can be greatest after Bradman

Former Sri Lanka skipper and wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara has heaped praise on India skipper Virat Kohli and his limited overs deputy Rohit Sharma.

In an online interaction on sports broadcaster Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan's The RK Show, Sangakkara hailed Kohli's fitness. "Virat is phenomenally fit. I know, and I have seen and heard of his amazing commitment and dedication to being the best that he can be, both on and off the field—physically, mentally and skillwise.

He has the opportunity to become maybe the greatest after the Don [Bradman]," said Sangakkara.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever