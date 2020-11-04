Watch video: Kumar Sanu reveals how Shaan took care of him when he was battling COVID-19

Kumar Sanu tested negative for COVID-19 and will be soon flying to Los Angeles to be with singer daughter Shannon K. On October 16, the veteran singer announced on social media that his test result was positive.

Sanu, who is also keen to get back at the recording studio, appreciated Shaan's concern during his illness. Calling him his 'younger brother' in a social media post, Sanu wrote, "It feels nice when you meet such a selfless person. He took good care of me throughout my sickness. He would call my doctor every day and check on my treatment. He even came to meet me."

A few days ago Sanu informed on his official Facebook page about recovering from Covid-19. He also informed that he is battling pneumonia. "Thank you so much for all your prayers and love. I'm feeling much better , Corona is tested negative but still there's pneumonia, it will take longer to treat. Ap logo ka shukriya ki apne mujhe itna pyar diya. Sach me , mai ap logo ke bina kuch bhi nahi. (Thank you for showering me with so much love. I'm nothing without you)," Sanu had written in his Facebook post.

In the same post, the singer had also apologised for his son Jaan Kumar Sanu's controversial remark on the Marathi language during an episode of the reality show "Bigg Boss 14". "Mujhe mafi mangni pari Jaan ke statement ke liye, unko aise nahi bolna chahiye tha. Unhone khud bhi mafi mang li hai and meri ex wife Rita Ji ne bhi mafi manga hai. I hope Jaan ab ye kabhi repeat nahi karega. Mumbai ne mujhe sab kuch diya hai, ye meri karmabhumi hai (I had to apologise for Jaan's statement. He should not have said this. Jaan and my ex-wife Rita have already apologised. I hope Jaan never repeats such behaviour. Mumbai is my workplace, it has given me everything)," Sanu added.

