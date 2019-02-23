Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K dedicates song to people with broken heart

music

Sannon K's latest single Always is dedicated to people experiencing heartbreak.

Shannon K. Pic/Instagram account

Singer-songwriter Shannon K, daughter of singer Kumar Sanu, has dedicated her latest single "Always" to people experiencing heartbreak.

"A heartbreak is always difficult and we all have gone through it at some point in life. It's a time when one needs near and dear ones close by to provide emotional support and strength," Shannon K said in a statement.

"I have seen people close to me going through a heartbreak and this song is dedicated to all of them and others all over the world. Times like these are hard but they will pass and know that people are always around you and most importantly that time is the best healer," she added.

Last year, the 17-year-old had teamed up with popular singer Sonu Nigam for the song "OMT" (One More Time). Shannon writes her songs with her sister Annabel K. under the name 'K Sisters'.

