Kumar Vishwas: I have been punished for speaking truth

After he was denied a Rajya Sabha nomination, disgruntled AAP leader Kumar Vishwas said he has been "punished" for speaking the truth

Kumar Vishwas

New Delhi: After he was denied a Rajya Sabha nomination, disgruntled AAP leader Kumar Vishwas said he has been "punished" for speaking the truth. "For the last one-and-a-half years, be it the PAC (Political Affairs Committee) or my elder brother Arvind Kejriwal's decision on issues like surgical strike, taking a soft stand on terrorists, his silence on ticket distribution and JNU... whatever truth I spoke, I have been punished today," Vishwas told the media here.

The AAP on Wednesday named Sanjay Singh, businessman Sushil Gupta and chartered accountant N.D. Gupta as its candidates for the three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi.

Vishwas spoke derisively about Gupta.

"I congratulate Gupta for working with Manish Sisodia for the last 40 years, with Kejriwal for 12 years, with party workers for seven years and for party legislators for the last five years."

Clearly blaming Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the decision not to nominate him, he said nothing happens in the party without Kejriwal's consent. "It is impossible for anyone to survive in the party by speaking against you," he added.

