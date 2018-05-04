Kumar Vishwas says words against Arun Jaitley based on Arvind Kejriwal's info

Vishwas, who was present in person in court, told Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw that before making any statement or apology to Jaitley, he wants to know if Kejriwal lied earlier



Arun Jaitley and Arvind Kejriwal

Dissident Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that his statements against union minister Arun Jaitley were based on the information received as a party worker from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Vishwas, who was present in person in court, told Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw that before making any statement or apology to Jaitley, he wants to know if Kejriwal lied earlier.

He also wanted to know whether Kejriwal had lied before he apologised to Jaitley or whether the reason for his apology amounted to a lie. The court on April 26 had asked Vishwas to be present in person to clarify whether he wanted to cross-examine Jaitley in the defamation suit. Vishwas is the only one against whom the defamation suit remains.

