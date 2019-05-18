Kumaraswamy: Congress, JDS will win 18-19 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka
Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh): Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said Congress party and Janta Dal Secular (JDS) together will win 18 to 19 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Speaking to media after praying at Tirupati Balaji temple here, Kumaraswamy said, "We will win comfortably and there is nothing to worry about. In Karnataka with the combination of Congress party and the JDS, we will get 18 to 19 seats in the state."
Karnataka has a total of 28 Lok Sabha seats. Kumaraswamy was accompanied by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda in the temple.
On being asked who will form the government at the Centre, the Karnataka chief minister said, "Let us wait till May 23 when the results will come out. We already committed to supporting Congress president Rahul Gandhi and there is no changes in our stand."
When asked about the drought in Tamil Nadu and he said, "the reason why I have come to Lord Venkateshwara temple is to seek blessings so that there are good rains this year also."
