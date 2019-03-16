Kumaraswamy: Danish Ali joined BSP with JD-S assent

national

Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister and JD-S leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday said party General Secretary Danish Ali joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with the party's consent.

Ali joined the BSP in consent with me and our national President H.D. Deve Gowda in a purely political arrangement between the two parties. It is a thoughtful political decision taken by the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and the BSP to win more seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Ali joined the BSP in the presence of party's national General Secretary Satish Mishra in Lucknow.

"He (Ali) was promised a Lok Sabha seat by the BSP," a JD-S leader told IANS, though the details about the seat were not shared.

As Convenor of the southern state's coalition coordination committee, Ali recently held discussions with Congress President Rahul Gandhi and finalised the seat-sharing pact between the ruling allies.

