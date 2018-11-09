Kumki elephant tramples man to death in Odisha

national

While the man was feeding the banana plant to the elephant, it pulled him along with the banana plant and trampled him to death

A 49-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant while trying to feed it despite a serious warning by the forest staff in Odisha's Angul District on Thursday.

The Kumki elephant "JOSHODA" was tied after her bath for the Mahouts to feed it. At about 11.45 am, the man identified as Sudur Padhan from Matiasahi village went to feed a banana plant to the elephant on his own instead of serious warning not to go to the elephant by the Mahout and forest staff.

While he was feeding the banana plant to the elephant, it pulled him along with the banana plant and trampled him to death. A compensatory amount of Rs. 4 lakhs has sanctioned for the kith and kin of the victim along with ex gratia of Rs. 40,000.

