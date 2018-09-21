Kunaal Roy Kapur: First episode points to actor's tryst with media

television

With Kunaal Roy Kapur set to chronicle his struggle for fame in a web show, Side Hero director Rohan Sippy discusses topics that served as fodder for the offering

Kunaal Roy Kapur in Side Hero

In an interview with mid-day to discuss his upcoming show with Kunaal Roy Kapur, Rohan Sippy is quick to highlight an irony - his leading man is set to chronicle the journey of a supporting actor's life in Bollywood. Side Hero is Eros Now's first original show, and sees Kapur play himself in a fictionalised role as he attempts to make a mark as a lead actor, but is forced to settle for secondary roles.

An array of topics - including his protagonist's trysts with bodyguards, producers and writers, apart from nepotism and misogyny - served as fodder for this comedy. But Sippy reveals that it is an actor's equation with the media that will make for the opening episode of the series. "It will chronicle how the media and actor work together for [film] promotions.



Rohan Sippy

The media's attempt to bag an exclusive [story], while the actor's effort to get coverage will also be tackled with. In our first episode, you'll see our protagonist inspired to be part of an event, merely because the media is set to cover it," says Sippy of the show that will première on September 24.

Although his offering is a light-hearted take on an artiste's struggle to achieve fame, Kapur doesn't hesitate when admitting that today, supporting actors enjoy abundant adulation from cinephiles. "That's also where this character's journey lies - in realising that there's a joy in being an important part of a movie, whether or not you are the hero. An actor may be more suited, loved even, in a supporting role. Today, many assisting actors have films that see them in the lead. Then, they go back to doing supporting roles. So the lines have blurred," Kapoor says.

