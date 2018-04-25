Kunal Kapoor to star in bullying drama Nobleman

Nobleman is an adaptation of the play Merchant of Venice by William Shakespeare and will be set around a posh boarding school



Kunal Kapoor

Actor Kunal Kapoor will be next seen in debutante Vandana Kataria's drama Nobleman, which tackles the issue of bullying. The film is an adaptation of the play Merchant of Venice by William Shakespeare and will be set around a posh boarding school. It deals with adolescent issues, coming of age and bullying in today's world.

Kapoor will play the role of a drama teacher, with a mysterious past, in the film. As a teacher, he has radical ideas on bringing about change in education and schooling. "This is a film I feel very proud to be associated with. Both Vandana and the script, are unique and have something important to say. What drew me to this script was, that it touches upon themes, very few films have had the courage to address. And after doing a version of Macbeth in 'Veeram', it also gave me a chance to dive into another Shakespeare classic, Merchant of Venice," Kapoor said in a statement.

The film will be completely shot in idyllic Mussorie and will also feature actors Ali Haji, Mohammad Ali Mir, Muskaan Jaferi and Shaan Grover. The film is produced by Yoodlee Films. Kataria, a National Institute of Design graduate, has worked as a production designer in many films. In 2008, she won a Filmfare award for movie Oye Lucky, Lucky Oye.

"Bullying is a dysfunctional addiction that society is slowly but surely coming to terms with and insisting that it is no longer acceptable. Noblemen gives us a glimpse inside the bully's and the bullied person's minds. Having studied and lived in a boarding school, I know how important it is to want to fit in and how easy it is for bullying to flourish. This film is a dramatic representation of that world, its issues, adolescence and the loss of innocence," Kataria said.

