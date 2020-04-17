Kunal Karan Kapoor's emotional bond with Ashvini Bhave

Actor Kunal Karan Kapoor says working with actress Ashvini Bhave is an emotional experience as the last movie he watched with his late mother was "Henna", which featured Ashvini.

Kunal is working with Ashvini in the digital show, "The Raikar Case".

"Very few people get a chance to make their digital debut with such a celebrated team and I am one of those lucky few. Working with Atul Kulkarni and (director) Aditya Sarpotdar has not only been an honour for me but also an amazing learning experience," Kunal said.

"My experience working with Ashvini Bhave is a very emotional one. It is a very beautiful coincidence that the last movie I could watch with my mother together was, ‘Heena' which featured Ashvini Bhave. Hence, working with and playing the role of her son in ‘The Raikar Case' is and will forever remain extremely special to me," he added.

Kunal continued: "The bond I share with her is just too pure. I will always be thankful to Voot Select for giving me this opportunity. Mohit Naik Raikar will forever be close to my heart."

"The Raikar Case", which streams on Voot Select, is about family, love, deceit, and the secrets that can wrench them apart. The thriller grapples with the dilemma of 'Will you choose truth over family?', and if trust can ever really be absolute. Secret and lies are exposed when the youngest member of the family commits suicide -- leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions and suspects. It also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Parul Gulati, Reena Wadhwa and Lalit Prabhakar.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news