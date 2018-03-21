Kunal Kemmu apologises for riding a bike without the helmet

Kunal Kemmu was spotted riding a bike sans helmet and was charged by an e-challan by the Mumbai Police for breaking the rule



Kunal Kemmu. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/khemster2

Kunal Kemmu, also an avid bike-rider, is usually covered in his bike gears from head-to-toe. However, one of the Twitter users came across a picture of the Golmaal 4 actor, riding a bike sans helmet. The actor had only worn a white cap. The user tweeted the picture to the Mumbai Police and demanded that a challan is enforced on him. The user's request was obliged by the Mumbai Police as they sent an e-challan to Kunal.

However, the moment Kunal Kemmu realised that this picture has surfaced on the Internet, he was quick enough to apologise. The actor also encouraged his fans to not drive without the helmet, no matter how short or long the distance is. Kunal tried explaining through the tweet that he generally abides by the law but a short distance also shouldn't be ignored.

He wrote, "I have seen this picture out there and honestly it's very embarrassing given I love bikes and ride regularly and always with a helmet and some more gear but whether it's a long ride or just next door a helmet should always be worn. apologies I don't want to set the wrong example (sic)!"

I have seen this picture out there and honestly it’s very embarrassing given I love bikes and ride regularly and always with a helmet and some more gear but whether it’s a long ride or just next door a helmet should always be worn.apologies I don’t want to set the wrong example! pic.twitter.com/s8mDnmbTsv — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) March 21, 2018

This is what the Mumbai Police tweeted:

.@anilmanu1991 brought to our notice by your tweet, an e-challan Number MTPCHC1800225825 has been issued to the concerned pic.twitter.com/r1ui4krsQ9 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 21, 2018

