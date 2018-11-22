Kunal Kemmu: Comedy is like working in theatre

television

Kunal Kemmu on the thrill of tickling the funny bone in live shows, as he gears up to host Kanpur Wale Khuranas

Kunal Kemmu

Last seen in Golmaal Again (2017), Kunal Kemmu continues his comic act in the upcoming show, Kanpur Wale Khuranas. The actor, who makes his small-screen debut, features as the host of the show, which consists of stand-up acts and skits.

Kemmu, who shot for the promo at a Borivali studio on Tuesday, tells mid-day that he is testing new waters. "Hosting is a different ball game when compared to acting. It is like doing theatre. There is a stage, and one performs before a live audience. You have to be able to think on your feet."

Though most Bollywood actors are taking the digital route, he chose television since it also encourages the non-fiction format. "If I was doing a web series, it would be fiction, which is along the lines of what I have done on the big screen. I would be enacting a part. Here, I am myself, putting my wit [on display]. I love watching comedy, especially stand-up acts. So, I instantly said yes to this show." Kemmu finds himself lucky to work with revered comedians in the show, which will feature Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Upasna Singh, Sugandha Mishra and Ada Khan. He considers comedy "a mix of timing and mannerism."

Kemmu's wife Soha Ali Khan's memoir, The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, provided readers a tongue-in-cheek account of her life. "She is known for her sense of humour. She is among those who crack jokes that take a while to register," he says, adding that it was Khan who urged him to take up this project.

