Kunal Kemmu: I'm learning how to be a parent

bollywood

Kunal Kemmu says he is still learning how to be a parent to his one-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu

Actor Kunal Kemmu says he is still learning how to be a parent to his one-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Asked if parenthood has helped him to evolve, Kunal told IANS: "Yeah, definitely. I am learning how to be a parent and all my decisions are based around my daughter Inaaya."

Kunal married actress Soha Ali Khan in January 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in September 2017.

The 36-year-old actor added: "It's a constant change and like after marriage people start saying life changes and I used to be like, not at all! It's actually after you have a baby, your life actually changes."

On the acting front, Kunal will next be seen in Malang. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates