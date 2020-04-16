Kunal Kemmu is ready for round two with Abhay 2

Yesterday, Kunal Kemmu unveiled the first look of his upcoming thriller, Abhay 2. He plays a cop, Abhay Pratap Singh, in the web series. The official Twitter handle of his character shared the promo and captioned it, "Iss baar khel alag hai (sic)."

Iss baar khel alag hai. Agar ye haivan apni soch ko anjam dene ke liye kisi bhi hadd tak ja sakte hai toh hum bhi insaaf ke liye unhi ke khel mei unhe maatt de sakte hai.. #Abhay2 @kunalkemmu @kenghosh @ZEE5Premium https://t.co/I9wnzjORDm — Abhay_ZEE5 (@AbhayOnZEE5) April 14, 2020

Kemmu has said that Abhay 2 was more challenging than the previous season. "There is a lot at stake with more thrill and grit."

Kunal Kemmu will be seen essaying the role of Abhay Pratap Singh, who understands a criminal's mindset. The video starts with him asserting that the stakes are not only higher but it's his unrequited fight with the demons inside these criminals. There is also a bigger threat that is looming over Abhay this season.

