Kunal Kemmu on CBI inquiry in Sushant's case: People are asking for something and it should happen

Two months have passed since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and ever since the tragedy, fans have been demanding a CBI inquiry in the matter. And celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, and Parineeti Chopra have also demanded the same.

Talking about the same in an interview with Bollywood Life, Kunal Kemmu also spoke about it and this is what he had to say, "You know, honestly, that is something that I don't want to belittle to a comment that I make as I think it's very personal to the family."

He added, "I'm not in that position to. I feel very sorry for what happened and I think there are people who are looking at it. If there is so much of a need for some people to know it then I think that should happen. The people are asking for something and it should happen."

Talking about how this issue needs sensitivity, Kemmu stated, "I don't think we should jump the gun on anything, this way or that way, we should be the ones deciding because we are still getting our information from televisions and nothing more as we are all under a lockdown, right? So, we have to be slightly more sensible and sympathetic toward this."

Kemmu was a very famous child actor who starred in films like Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Bhai, Zakhm, and Raja Hindustani. As an actor, he made his debut with Kalyug in 2005 and went on to do films like Traffic Signal, 99, Go Goa Gone, Kalank, Malang, and more recently, Lootcase.

Coming to Rajput, success happened pretty early in the form of Pavitra Rishta, a very famous and popular television show. After Pavitra Rishta and its subsequent success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made a gripping debut with 2013's Kai Po Che. A resonating, relevant film that explored the themes of friendship, religion, and hope, Rajput delivered a confident, charismatic performance and it was immediately announced that a new star had arrived on the block.

There was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Lauded by fans and critics alike for his effective and energetic performance, Rajput nailed such a complex character with ease and aplomb!

