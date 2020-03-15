Kunal Kemmu opens up on Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's insane popularity

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have always been the centre of attraction for the paparazzi. Both the star kids have amassed a huge fan following for herself, all thanks to their cuteness. Taimur and Inaaya have several fan clubs on social media as well.

Kunal Kemmu has opened up about the paparazzi's obsession over his daughter and Taimur. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said, "There was this one day when we went for a Ganpati and Inaaya was sitting on the back seat. So before I realised, I saw her going and standing in front of the paps, smiling. She felt it's the same as we do at home."

He added, "Most of the times when we have requested the photographers to click a few pictures and then let us be, they have always heard us and obliged. Once or twice, I had seen pictures of the kids Inaaya and Taimur taken from a zoom lens which I feel isn't cool. Otherwise, the paparazzi has been kind."

The Golmaal actor concluded by saying that it is difficult to decide what to do with the situation since they 'don't know how the kids see it'.

Last year, Saif had grabbed headlines when he had stopped the photographers from clicking pictures of his son. Saif had also said that he finds 10 people lounging about outside his house waiting for a shot of his kid Taimur Ali Khan disturbing.

Taimur Ali Khan was born to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and Inaaya was welcomed by Soha and Kunal Kemmu on September 29, 2017.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in multi-starrer Malang. The crime thriller directed by Mohit Suri starred Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Although the movie received mixed reviews from the critics, the film has performed well at the box office.

