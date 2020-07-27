Search

Kunal Kemmu: Pressure of delivering BO success lifted

Updated: Jul 27, 2020, 07:37 IST | Uma Ramasubramanian | Mumbai

Lootcase actor Kunal Kemmu glad that numbers can't measure his worth on web platform

Kunal Kemmu
Kunal Kemmu

It is not customary of Kunal Kemmu to fuel a raging fire. But, caught in the midst of a nepotism debate, the actor knew it wasn't the time to brush matters under the carpet.

"It's not a level playing field," he laments of an industry that side-lined him from a promotional campaign, only to lend the podium to Bollywood's top stars instead. Kemmu, whose next, Lootcase, also releases on Disney+Hotstar alongside other big-budget offerings, says triggering conversations could, in most likelihood, initiate change. "The idea is not to blame anyone. If I talk about it, at least somebody will listen."

While he is certain that the digital platform and cinema chains will co-exist, Kunal Kemmu is glad that the pressure of delivering a box-office success is lifted. "For an actor, it's the box-office [collection] that determines his future in the industry. That's not the case here."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK