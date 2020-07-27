Kunal Kemmu: Pressure of delivering BO success lifted

It is not customary of Kunal Kemmu to fuel a raging fire. But, caught in the midst of a nepotism debate, the actor knew it wasn't the time to brush matters under the carpet.

"It's not a level playing field," he laments of an industry that side-lined him from a promotional campaign, only to lend the podium to Bollywood's top stars instead. Kemmu, whose next, Lootcase, also releases on Disney+Hotstar alongside other big-budget offerings, says triggering conversations could, in most likelihood, initiate change. "The idea is not to blame anyone. If I talk about it, at least somebody will listen."

While he is certain that the digital platform and cinema chains will co-exist, Kunal Kemmu is glad that the pressure of delivering a box-office success is lifted. "For an actor, it's the box-office [collection] that determines his future in the industry. That's not the case here."

