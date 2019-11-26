MENU

Kunal Kemmu-starrer Lootcase to now release on April 10

Published: Nov 26, 2019, 19:46 IST | PTI | Mumbai

The comedy, which was earlier scheduled to be released in October, revolves around a middle-aged family man who comes across a suitcase full of money

Lootcase poster shared by Soha Ali Khan on her Instagram account.
Lootcase poster shared by Soha Ali Khan on her Instagram account.

Kunal Kemmu-starrer Lootcase is gearing up to release on April 10, 2020, the makers announced on Tuesday.
The comedy, which was earlier scheduled to be released in October, revolves around a middle-aged family man who comes across a suitcase full of money.

"'Lootcase' received a lot of praise for its fun filled and thrilling trailer from fans and industry peers alike.
"The makers of the movie have adopted unique marketing campaigns where the posters and even the songs are all inspired from other famous movies," the makers said in a statement.

"Lootcase" also stars Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and backed by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Production

