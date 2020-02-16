Kunal Kemmu: Taking vanity seriously a part of actor's job

Kunal Kemmu's act as a sadistic cop in "Malang" has become a talking point among Bollywood buffs. If the actor acquired a brawny look with understated sinister edge for the role, he says he builds his body and look based on the requirement of the role. "As an actor, I have to cater to the need, if the need is to look fit on-screen, I will do that. Yes, I understand that these days, everyone is trying to build their bodies a" six-pack abs and so on a" but we also have to understand that our audience gets inspired by actors, how they look, their body, clothes, and hairstyle. That is why we take vanity seriously, because it is part of our job," Kunal told IANS.

Citing the example of his character Michael Rodriguez in Malang, the actor said: "He is a cop, he has a lifestyle, he has a personality. (Director) Mohit (Suri) told me that he wants to see Michael in a certain way. So, as an actor it is important to look the part. Tomorrow if I play a character that demands a lanky look, I will work on that too. Vanity is the need of the hour but it cannot supersede the character I portray in a film. "Malang" released on February 7 and it also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Elli AvrRam, Keith Sequeira, and Amruta Khanvilkar among others.

His performance has received good reviews, and Kunal is happy. "I am thankful. I think people are kind to notice my performance. Initially, I was nervous to play the character because it was tricky. I had nothing to draw parallel with. The main story revolves around Aditya, Anil sir and Disha. I did my part with utmost honesty but I had no idea how it would be received. I am happy," he said.

