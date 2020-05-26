Kunal Kemmu turns a year older; Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has a special gift

Kunal Kemmu, who stepped into Bollywood as a child actor, turned 37 on Monday, May 25. Just like the others, the actor is also celebrating his birthday under lockdown, with his wife, actress Soha Ali Khan, and daughter, who went all out to make him feel special.

Soha took to Instagram to share some moments of the day. She shared a picture in which Inaaya is seen holding a huge balloon above her head while the actor is seen as elated as he holds the card she gave him. Inaaya not only gifted the card but also framed it with the help of her mom, which read: "Best Papa Ever Hands Down". Take a look!

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with papa Kunal Kemmu/picture courtesy: Kunal Kemmu's Instagram account

Soha captured the father-daughter moment and shared on social media while writing: "Best gift" across the picture. The actress then shared a video of Inaaya singing 'Happy Birthday' song while playing her piano. Soha, too, shared a sweet wish for her husband. She wrote: "Happy birthday @khemster2 For better or worse there's no one I'd rather be locked down with."

On the work front, Kunal was last seen in the musical romantic action thriller Malang alongside Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. Kunal's act as a deceptively gentle but psychotic cop has widely been regarded as one of the most outstanding aspects of the film. The actor will be next seen in Lootcase and Go Goa Gone 2.

