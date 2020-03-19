Kunal Kemmu uploads a picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan and that's way too many K's in one frame!

What happens when too many K's fill the frame and the caption? That's exactly what has happened recently when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kunal Kemmu came together for a picture. Taking to his Instagram account, Kemmu uploaded a gorgeous picture with Kareena and they both really looked stylish.

But it was the caption that held our attention. Kemmu wrote that it was KK and KKK, and that was too many K's in one frame. We have seen these two on the big screen in Golmaal 3, and we would love to see them on the celluloid again.

But for now, have a look at the post right here:

It was a great beginning for Kemmu this year as his film Malang turned out to be a commercial success and he was also heaped with praises for his chilling performance in last year's period drama, Kalank. As far as Kareena is concerned, she recently flew to Amritsar for the shoot of her upcoming drama, Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan as the eponymous character. It's the remake of Forrest Gump and is all set to release on Christmas 2020. This shall be Aamir and Kareena's third film together after 3 idiots and Talaash.

Apart from this, the actress is also doing Karan Johar's period drama, Takht, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, and Janhvi Kapoor. This is slated to come out on December 24, 2021!

