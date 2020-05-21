Kunal Kemmu: We take basic hygiene for granted

If social media posts are testimony, it appears to be all fun and games at Kunal Kemmu's household. The father has been making the most of his downtime by entertaining daughter Inaaya with games and music but admits that raising a child amid a pandemic can be challenging.

"We have become more mindful of her surroundings, and have been ensuring that everything that is frequently touched is sanitised, particularly Inaaya's toys. We are keeping a constant check on her, and making sure that everybody washes their hands, often," Kemmu tells mid-day, adding that the hygiene lessons he's learning are likely to become a regular practice.

"Basic hygiene is taken for granted. We should learn from this episode. It is during times like these that one understands how much love people have for each other."

