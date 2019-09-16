Kunal Kemmu's latest Instagram post will make you curious; check it out

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Kalank, which featured an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt among others. Now, it seems like Kunal is ready to announce his next project. The Go Goa Gone actor took to social media to share a cryptic, yet funny, post that has got his fans wondering.

Kunal Kemmu shared a video where he's narrating a Shayari for his 'priye item', while at the end of the letter you can see that Kunal's name is Nandan. Kunal Kemmu captioned the post as, "Prem kahaniya toh bahut Saari dekhi Hongi Lekin aisi Prem kahani sirf sochi Hogi Mere pyar se jald hi milaunga Aur aapko Ek manoranjak saer karaunga Lauv Nandan"

Isn't this post fascinating? We can't wait to see what Kunal Kemmu has in store for us! In the video, Kunal Kemmu can be seen as Nandan and has written a letter to his beloved that will leave you laughing and curious to know even more!

On the work front, Kemmu has been shooting for Mohit Suri's revenge drama, Malang, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. He will also be seen in the sequel to his 2013 film, Go Goa Gone.

