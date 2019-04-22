Kunal Parwani roped in to play Sharman Joshi's best friend in Baarish

television

On his equation with Sharman Joshi, Kunal Parwani said, "He is by far the most talented and supportive actor, as well as a friend that I have ever worked with"

Kunal Parwani

The upcoming web-series 'Baarish - When you are in mood for romance!' is soon going to mesmerise the audience with its unique story and characters. With its simple yet elegant love story, it has kept the old-school love alive. Kunal Parwani has been roped in to play Sharman Joshi's best friend Sorab in the web-series.

When Sharman Joshi playing the character of Anuj, a Gujarati businessman, does not understand the meaning of being in a relationship with Gauravi played by Asha Negi, to his rescue comes his best friend Sorab.

On playing Sorab, Kunal said, "Digital platforms are growing and it is really easier and quick to shoot. As an actor we start getting many opportunities now. As far as working with ALTBalaji is concerned, Every member of the team is so helpful and considerate. One had a liberty to give layers to the character with the help of the team. This has been by far the best experiences that I have had. I really feel connected to the web series. It has been a wonderful experience working with the whole team especially our director Nandita Ma'am as she helped me get more into my character Sorab who is a Parsi fellow. The relationship that Anuj (Sharman) and I share is beyond friendship, more like brotherhood (sic)."

On his equation with Sharman, Kunal said, "He is by far the most talented and supportive actor, as well as a friend that I have ever worked with. I have learnt a lot from him and the learnings will be with me for life. I just pray and hope that I get to work with him again! It's rare to find such an humble and extremely helpful person in your journey! This show has a different feel altogether and I am sure you will love it! (sic)."

Watch the two friends handle crazy situations in ALTBalaji's upcoming web-series Baarish, streaming from April 25, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates