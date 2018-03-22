Kunal Vijaykar and Cyrus Broacha to host mid-day Guide Restaurant Awards 2018

The grand finale is on April 3 at The St. Regis Mumbai!

Kunal Vijaykar and Cyrus Broacha

mid-day presents Mumbai's much awaited restaurant awards! The mid-day Guide Restaurant Awards 2018 are here! Catch hosts for the evening Kunal Vijayakar and Cyrus Broacha talk about the awards. The grand finale is on April 3, 2018 at The St. Regis Mumbai!

Food writers from The Guide, mid-day’s well respected 'around town' section, fanned out across the city to anonymously review restaurants, bars and hole-in-the-wall joints that launched between 2016-17, and put them through the guide-test.

Thirty-five of the best have made it to our culinary hall of fame.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates