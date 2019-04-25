Kunping Open: Ankita Raina foxes Samantha Stosur

tennis

India's Ankita Raina stuns ex-US Open champ Samantha Stosur for biggest win

India's Ankita Raina shocked Australia's Samantha Stosur 7-5, 2-6, 6-5 in a gruelling two-hour-fifty-minute battle at Anning, China yesterday

India's top women's singles player Ankita Raina shocked former US Open champion Samantha Stosur for the biggest win of her career, progressing to the second round of Kunping Open here yesterday.

The Indian, an Asian Games bronze medallist, shocked the fancied Australian 7-5, 2-6, 6-5 in a gruelling two hours and fifty minutes battle at the WTA 125K event. This is the second time the two faced off, with Stosur winning their last encounter in straight sets.



Samantha Stosur

Raina, 26, struggled to hold her and managed only three aces throughout the match compared to Stosur, who smashed seven aces. However, the World No. 77 made more errors - 18 double faults - compared to Ankita's six. She will face Kai-Lin Zhang of China in the second round.

Raina, ranked 178, had finished runner up at the ITF event in Istanbul earlier this month. Last year, she became only the third Indian woman tennis player after Sania Mirza and Nirupama Vaidyanathan to breach the Top-200 rankings in singles.

Stosur had won the 2011 US Open defeating Serena Williams in the final. She is a former World No. 1 in doubles and has won six other Grand Slam titles, including 2005 US Open, 2006 French Open, and 2019 Australian Open women's doubles events, and the 2005 Australian Open, 2008 Wimbledon Championships and 2014 Wimbledon Championships mixed doubles events.

