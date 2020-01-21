Kurla horror! Four gang rape 33-year-old woman near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The Nehru Nagar police on Tuesday arrested four persons for allegedly gang raping a 33-year-old widow at Kurla late on Monday night, minutes before she could board a train to her native in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Sonu Tiwari, Nilesh Basarkar, Siddharth Wagh and Shrikant Bhogle, a Mumbai Mirror report read.

Vilas Shinde, senior inspector of Nehru Nagar police station was quoted in the report saying that the accused are in the age group of 23-24. Police said the victim, who lost her husband three years ago, lives with her children at Worli. She works as a maid in the area, Shinde said.

The woman reached Kurla Railway station on Monday to board her train to Patni, Madhya Pradesh, from LTT. Police said, "The train was supposed to leave from LTT a little after midnight." Around 11pm, the woman went to the bushes near the railway quarters at Sable Nagar to relieve herself, police said.

The report said Sonu Tiwari and Nilesh Baraskar were keeping a watch on the woman. They allegedly dragged her to an isolated place and took turns to rape her, police said. "The place where the offence took place is in the vicinity of the railway quarters. Her cries for help were muffled due to a compound wall that separates the railway quarters from the railway tracks," Shinde was quoted saying.

However, hearing her cries, the accused's friends Siddharth Wagh and Shrikant Bhogle scaled the wall to inquire. Police said they, too, raped the victim multiple times.

All four accused then fled the spot and took her mangalsutra and Rs3,000 she was carrying along. The woman managed to get help from a passerby and contacted the police. Shinde said Sonu and Nilesh were arrested immediately, while Wagh and Bhogle were arrested later.

They have been booked under sections 376 (b) (gangrape), 377 (unnatural sex) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery). The woman has been sent to a hospital for treatment and medical examination. Shinde said the police are yet to record the woman's detailed statement.

