Kurt Russell doesn't like explaining his movies

hollywood

"There is a fine line between saying too much and not enough, and I don't think I'm very good at it. I also make wine I don't like to tell people what they're drinking," Russell said

Kurt Russell

Veteran actor Kurt Russell wants people to experience his work without him telling them about it. In an interview to Total Film magazine, the "Elvis" actor opened up about his philosophy, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"There is a fine line between saying too much and not enough, and I don't think I'm very good at it. I also make wine I don't like to tell people what they're drinking," Russell said.

"I want them to experience it and tell me what they are experiencing and that's what you do when you make a movie," he added. He also shared that he prefers not to research about movies in detail before watching them in a theatre. "I love going to the movies and knowing nothing," added the 67-year-old star.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever