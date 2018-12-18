Kurt Russell: More difficult to be an actress in Hollywood

hollywood

Kurt Russell has slammed Hollywood for making it ''more difficult'' for female actors to do well in comparison to their male counterparts

Kurt Russell. Pic: Instagram/@official.kurtrussell

Kurt Russell has slammed Hollywood for making it ''more difficult'' for female actors to do well in comparison to their male counterparts. The 67-year-old movie icon hit out at Hollywood for its ''historical'' mistreatment of women, reported Contactmusic.

"Historically we can look at the product that comes out of Hollywood and for the most part it is more difficult playing in that world as an actress than it is an actor. But that is probably going to change too," Russell told BW magazine. The "Hateful Eight" star also praised female actors, including his partner Goldie Hawn, for defying entertainment industry's rules on ageing.

''(Goldie's) energy is incredible, she still looks great, she is in great shape and she is interested in things other than primarily what is going on in this town but every once in a while she ducks her head in and has some fun."

