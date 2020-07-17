Kurta Pajama Song: Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar get their groove on!

The music video of Kurta Pajama featuring Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill and singer Tony Kakkar is finally out. The song sounds like a lot of fun and has some catchy tunes to go with it. The Kurta Pajama song has been written, composed, and sung by none other than Tony Kakkar.

Watch the video of Kurta Pajama below:

Choreographer Rahul Shetty has directed and choreographed the Kurta Pajama song. The renowned choreographer has also choreographed songs from Race 3, ABCD franchise, Baghi 2, Houseful 4, DJ Bravo's 'The chamiya song' and all songs of Street Dancer 3D.

Speaking about it, Shetty said, "I have choreographed one song for Tony Kakkar before. One fine day I got a call from Tony and Anshul saying they have this song Kurta Pajama and wanted to collaborate on the same. Without any thought I said yes because I loved the title Kurta Pajama. It is such a simple hook yet so catchy. The flavour of this song is very new age and also choreography wise I have not over choreographed it but went with the flow of the song with just one simple hook-step in which all can groove to it."

Shehnaaz Gill looks her usual cute and bubbly self in the song, while Tony Kakkar looks dashing as well. The song has a nice Punjabi twang to it while also being the kind of track that can be played in weddings and parties.

