Kush Maini wins in rookie category at Belgium

Kush Maini

New Delhi: Kush Maini, backed by JK Racing and driving for M2 Competition, on Saturday won the rookie category in Race 1 of the Formula Renault Eurocup Series at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

Having started 11th on the grid he had to avoid going into the back of Leonard Lorandi's car. Moving up positions as the race progressed, Maini made his way up to 6th place when the safety car was called out.

Petr Ptácek and Caio Collet (R-ace GP), finished seventh and eighth, while Alexander Smolyar (R-ace GP) and Xavier Lloveras claimed the final points on offer.

Maini, who finally finished in fifth position overall, was extremely happy with the result.

The series will break for summer and will return with the race in Nurburgring, Germany at the end of August.

