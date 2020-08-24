Kushal Tandon: My production team has got a COVID-19 test done for me, results are expected soon

The Coronavirus pandemic that led the worldwide lockdown still continues to loom large and that is the reason why actors are wary of resuming shoot amid this crisis. Although shoots have resumed, things are not the same anymore and all the actors and technicians are taking all the necessary precautions.

One of the actors who has recently undergone a COVID-19 test is Kushal Tandon. In an interview with Times of India, he spoke about how the results are expected soon and what was it like resuming shoot and how different it felt. He said, "My production team has got a COVID test done for me and I have not gone for the shoot. The results are expected soon."

He added, "Let me tell you the whole process of this test was really painful as they had put something in my nostrils and throat. If the test is positive, everything will change; else I will be back on the shoot on August 24." He then went on to talk about his excitement of shooting for the show and how different it was.

He stated, "I was really excited about the first day of the shoot as I was facing the camera after a long time. The shooting experience was really weird as I couldn't recognize my own team members as they were all covered from top to bottom wearing masks, shields and PPE kits. It was funny that I didn't know where my director was."

He also spoke about how he was feeling after undergoing the test and said, "I am waiting for the results. Of course my anxiety levels are slightly high. I have told my family too. I am at home with my Ganpati Bappa though I haven't called anybody home. He is there with me at my home for one and a half days just like every year. I don't do visarjan as I get him from a park and then keep Bappa back there only."

