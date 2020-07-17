Kushal Tandon on Sushant Singh Rajput's death: I don't know what was going in his mind

Kushal Tandon is all set for his new project Bebaakee, produced by Ekta Kapoor. ALTBalaji and ZEE5 revealed to fans across the world that the word Bebaakee means - Nidarta, Dheethta, and Paagalpan - along with creating buzz around the show's teaser. The teaser, launched today, makes one wonder about the events to unfold. Take a look at it right away!

In an interview with HT, Kushal Tandon revealed how it is to lose a friend. It's not just Sushant Singh Rajput whom he has lost but also Kushal Tandon, who was close to his heart. "I am just getting out of Sushant's news. It's very sad and disheartening, there is a void in your gut. I don't know what was going in his mind, may he rest in peace. You just don't know what's going on in a person's mind. I want to tell people that there's nothing more than your life. You free yourself from pain but you are giving pain to people who are left behind."

The web series features Kushal Tandon, Shivjyoti Rajput and Karan Jotwani in lead roles, who will essay the characters of Sufiyaan Abdullah, Kainaat Sahni and Imtiyaz Alkazi respectively. Based on the lives of Sufiyaan and Kainaat, the two leads see their love for journalism add a spark to their relationship.

Along with budding actors like Pratik Sehajpal, Ishaan Dhawan, Mahir Pandhi, Shivjyoti Rajput, Saloni Vora, Aditi Vats and Juhaina Ahsan, the show packs a punch with a host of senior actors like Krutika Desai, Suchitra Pillai, Ananya Khare, Mohit Chauhan, Sameer Malhotra, and Indraneel Bhattacharya.

Speaking about SSR and Kushal's friendship, the duo has been friends for a very long time. Ankita Lokhande, Kushal Tandon, Sushant Singh Rajput and many other television celebrity friends were often snapped partying together.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta, which also starred Ankita Lokhande. The immensely successful TV serial that he did also saw Usha Nadkarni and Prarthana Behere in pivotal roles among others. His unfortunate demise shocked the television and Bollywood industry alike. Celebrities condoled his demise on social media.

