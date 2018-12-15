Kya Baat Ay and Buzz are some of the most Googled songs in 2018

music

Two songs released earlier this year: Harrdy Sandhu's Kya Baat Ay and Aastha Gill's Buzz featuring Badshah features in Google's most-searched list for 2018

Sony Music is closing out the year with a definitive bang. Coming fresh off the trending Badshah party-starter 'She Move It Like', the label is in the news again for two songs released earlier this year: Harrdy Sandhu's Kya Baat Ay and Aastha Gill's Buzz featuring Badshah. Both songs feature in Google's 'most-searched' list for 2018.

Both songs have been topping charts worldwide since their release. Kya Baat Ay was also a Tik Tok success while Buzz had dance choreographers around the globe grooving to it. Says Sanujeet Bhujabal, Director Sony Music India, "This is phenomenal! This is what a successful campaign is all about, when teams across functions- A&R, marketing, promotion, all come together to create such hits. This is something we work towards when we work on new sounds or beats. The objective is to have everyone like it, cutting through barriers. We are extremely proud to be working with talents that are open to new sounds and unique ways of promoting each of their songs. 2019 has a lot more in store!"

Harrdy Sandhu exclaims, "Wow, I cannot believe this, God has been great! Thank you to my team for making this happen and my fans for believing in me. Kya Baat Ay has really surprised me. I have seen everyone — from moms, grand moms to little girls — dancing to it. All I can say is Kya Baat Ay, Jaffian… 2019, here I come!

Aastha Gill echoes the same sentiment. She says, "I cannot believe it, this is the best thing that has happened to me, I am so grateful to all of you. I promise to work harder and make more such music. Lotsa love… "

