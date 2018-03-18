Kyle Schmid robbed of jewellery worth USD 30,000 in burglary

SIX actor Kyle Schmid came home to his apartment in the Los Angeles area and noticed the sliding door to his balcony was open, leading police to believe that was the point of entry



Kyle Schmid. Pic/AFP

SIX actor Kyle Schmid has had jewellery worth $30,000 stolen in a burglary in his home. Law enforcement sources told tmz.com that Schmid came home to his apartment in the Los Angeles area and noticed the sliding door to his balcony was open, leading police to believe that was the point of entry.

The sliding door didn't trigger an alarm, which allowed the perpetrator to search the house and get away with around $30,000 worth of jewellery. Several other units in the same complex were hit that night, tmz.com reported on Sunday.

