Kyle Walker back with Annie Kilner?
Following the proposal, Annie changed her Twitter display picture, indicating she has taken him back
England footballer Kyle Walker has reportedly rekindled the romance with former lover Annie Kilner, two months after welcoming a baby with Lauryn Goodman. According to a report in mirror.co.uk, Kyle, 30, surprised Annie, 27, with a huge white love heart created out of flowers at her residence with candles and scented flower petals decorated in the hall.
The footballer even got a cake with a 'marry me' message. Following the proposal, Annie changed her Twitter display picture, indicating she has taken him back. The couple has three sons together — Roman, Riaan and Reign.
Last year, Annie ended her 11-year relationship with Kyle for cheating on her with reality TV star Laura Brown.
