Kyle Walker back with Annie Kilner?

England footballer Kyle Walker has reportedly rekindled the romance with former lover Annie Kilner, two months after welcoming a baby with Lauryn Goodman. According to a report in mirror.co.uk, Kyle, 30, surprised Annie, 27, with a huge white love heart created out of flowers at her residence with candles and scented flower petals decorated in the hall.

The footballer even got a cake with a 'marry me' message. Following the proposal, Annie changed her Twitter display picture, indicating she has taken him back. The couple has three sons together — Roman, Riaan and Reign.

Last year, Annie ended her 11-year relationship with Kyle for cheating on her with reality TV star Laura Brown.

