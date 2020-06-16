Kyle Walker's ex-girlfriend Annie stuck in a WAG war between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy

England and Manchester City footballer Kyle Walker's former model partner Annie Kilner, has backed Coleen Rooney in her privacy row with Rebekah Vardy, but said that she is caught between the two as she is good friends with both ladies.

"I'm stuck in the middle—I get on with both of them—and it's not nice to see this play out. My kids are friends with Coleen's kids and I get on with Becky so I'm literally stuck in the middle but I feel sorry for Coleen that she was having to watch out for friends, and I don't blame her for wanting to air her issues," said Annie.

Coleen, 34, wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney, is embroiled in a legal battle with Rebekah, 38, wife of another English footballer Jamie Vardy, over leaking of Instagram stories about the Rooneys to the media last October. "I don't blame Coleen for doing what she did. If someone was doing that to me, I would be exposing them in the same way," Annie told British tabloid, The Sun.

However, she felt that even if the issue is resolved, Coleen and Rebekah won't be able to see eye to eye again. "I can't ever see a time when they could be in the same room as each other. The friendship they had is over even if it is resolved in the High Court."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news