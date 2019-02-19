Kylian Mbappe fires Paris St Germain 12 points clear in Ligue 1

football

With a second straight French title all but secured, Tuchel's men, who also have two games in hand on second-placed Lille, now have their eyes on breaking their own record tally of 96 points set in 2015-16

PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring a goal against Saint-Etienne. Pic/AFP

Kylian Mbappe's excellent volley secured Paris Saint-Germain a hard-fought 1-0 win at Saint-Etienne on Sunday as the runaway Ligue 1 leaders moved 12 points clear at the summit.

Mbappe, 20, fired home his league-leading 19th goal of the campaign with 17 minutes remaining. "He (Mbappe) shows his quality every day in training, he has this hunger to score, score, score," said PSG coach Tuchel.

"It's his quality. He is a special player." Mbappe has now scored 45 goals for PSG since signing from Monaco at the start of last season. "We lost to a goal from nowhere... A 20-year-old who will soon be the best player in the world," said Saint-Etienne coach Jean-Louis Gasset.

Tuchel rested midfielder Marco Verratti after his excursions in the midweek Champions League victory at Manchester United. "Everyone was tired after Manchester United — physically, but also mentally," added Tuchel. "It was necessary to control the game, to play focused."

