Kylian Mbappe helps France hold USA; Spain stretched by Tunisia

Paul Pogba put in an improved performance but France looked flat in a 1-1 World Cup warm-up draw against the United States in Lyon on Saturday night.

Julian Green gave the US, who failed to make it to Russia, the lead on the stroke of half-time but teenage starlet Kylian Mbappe equalised for the hosts. Pogba had been jeered a week ago in a 3-1 victory over Italy but it was his pass that teed up Mbappe to save face for the Euro 2016 finalists in a match they were expected to win.

With perhaps one eye on their opening World Cup clash against Australia, 2-1 winners over Hungary earlier in the day, on June 16, France were pedestrian for long periods. "We lacked a bit of juice. But we created enough chances to win," said coach Didier Deschamps.

Meanwhile, 2010 champions Spain laboured to a narrow 1-0 victory over Tunisia in Krasnodar on Saturday. Spain remain unbeaten under coach Julen Lopetegui, who took over 20 matches ago. Iago Aspas scored the only goal against Tunisia seven minutes from the end.

