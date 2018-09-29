Kylian Mbappe, Neymar satins are Paris fashion must-haves

football

In the most colourful and joyous catwalk show of the week so far, Arora remade the team's crest with the footballers' faces surrounded by adoring hearts in Indian Zardozi metal embroidery

Football's biggest stars burst onto the Paris fashion runway on Thursday with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani popping up on T-shirts and satin bomber jackets by Indian designer Manish Arora.

The flamboyant creator has linked up with their club, Paris Saint-Germain, to produce a line of women's clothes inspired by its stellar trio of strikers, including vertiginous stiletto football boots in a mix of hot pink, lime green and gold aertex.

In the most colourful and joyous catwalk show of the week so far, Arora remade the team's crest with the footballers' faces surrounded by adoring hearts in Indian Zardozi metal embroidery. A kaleidoscopic portrait of PSG's dishy Brazilian defender Thiago Silva adorned another top, while Neymar's featured on the shiny scarlet tongue of Day-glo rainbow trainers.

"Life can always be more colourful," he quipped as he also sent out football-shaped gold chain bags decorated with the players' faces and names, and jackets with staggering leopard-head shoulder pads.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever