Kylian Mbappe thrilled by special message from Pele

Kylian Mbappe got a glowing "happy birthday" wish from Pele on Thursday, further feeding football fans' comparisons of the 20-year-old with the Brazilian legend.

Kylian Mbappe and Pele

Kylian Mbappe got a glowing happy birthday wish from Pele on Thursday, further feeding fans' comparisons of the French footballer, 20, with the Brazilian legend. "Only special talents show themselves so early. Happy birthday, Kylian. At just 20, I am excited by what is still to come," Pele tweeted.

The PSG forward scored four goals in this year's World Cup, including one in the final that saw France beat Croatia 4-2 to clinch the trophy. That made him just the second teenager to score in a World Cup final after Pele in 1958.

Pele, 78, has several times used his Twitter account to express his admiration for Mbappe. After the World Cup triumph, Pele tweeted: "If Kylian keeps equalling my records like this I may have to dust my boots off again."

Mbappe responded: "The king will always remain king."

