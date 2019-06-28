Search

Kylie Jenner, Alex Rodriguez in social media war over Met Gala chat

Updated: Jun 28, 2019, 11:33 IST | A Correspondent

Alex, in an interview to Sports Illustrated, recently said that Kylie and he were sitting at the same table at the Met Gala, where "she was only talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is."

Kylie Jenner and Alex Rodriguez

American model and socialite Kylie Jenner and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez have been engaged in a social media war ever since he claimed that she couldn't stop talking about her wealth at a fundraiser, in May.

Alex, in an interview to Sports Illustrated, recently said that Kylie and he were sitting at the same table at the Met Gala, where "she was only talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is." The owner of a cosmetic brand denied Alex's claim and said they talked about a TV show.

To this, Kylie tweeted: "Umm, no I didn't. We only spoke about Game of Thrones." In reply, Alex hit back: "OMG, that's right Kylie Jenner! It was me talking about you and your make-up line and how much my girls love you."

