Kylie Jenner declares herself the 'cool mom'

Kylie Jenner showed off her new pink locks on Instagram after landing at Coachella, sharing her new long hair with the caption, "I'm not a regular mom I'm a cool mom,"



Kylie Jenner

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner declared herself as the 'cool mom' as she arrives at Coachella with sister Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney and Kylie arrived at Coachella just one day after the birth of their niece by sister Khloé Kardashian. The two sisters were photographed together in Indio, California, ahead of a full weekend of musical acts including Beyoncé, Cardi B and The Weeknd, reports people.com.

Kourtney, 38, looked ready for the sun's rays in a black see-through tank top with a black bra, black shades and dark gray Adidas sweatpants. Kylie, 20, shielded her face with a jean jacket and matching jeans along with her hair in a topknot. The sisters were accompanied by their boyfriends, Younes Bendjima and Travis Scott.

Kylie showed off her new pink locks on Instagram after landing at Coachella, sharing her new long hair with the caption, "I'm not a regular mom I'm a cool mom," from the iconic hit film Mean Girls. In a second photo, Kylie wrote, "cotton candy cream kylighter …."

The new mother also got busy showing off her recently toned body, just two months after giving birth to daughter Stormi. She shared a profile view of her post-pregnancy body on Snapchat wearing a black bra and jeans. Kourtney also posted a photo of herself in a swimsuit by Fashion Nova, featuring a red top and black bottoms. "Reckless @FashionNova #ad (sic)," she wrote in the caption.