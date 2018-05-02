Kylie Jenner shows off her post-pregnancy beach body

The proud mother, Kylie Jenner shared a photograph of her beach body on Instagram on Tuesday, while aboard a yacht with boyfriend Travis Scott

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is bouncing back to her pre-pregnancy body just three months after giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster. The proud mother, 20, shared a photograph of her beach body on Instagram on Tuesday, while aboard a yacht with boyfriend Travis Scott, reports people.com.

MIA A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onMay 1, 2018 at 8:05pm PDT

The couple is currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos with their daughter. "MIA," the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote in the caption. In the photo, Jenner is seen in a pink one-piece Christian Dior bathing suit while looking over her shoulder with her phone in one hand. In another photo captioned "birthday behaviour", Jenner flipped off the camera while sitting on the yacht's deck with her beau.

birthday behavior A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onMay 1, 2018 at 8:02pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onMay 1, 2018 at 8:10pm PDT

While the couple rarely features together on her Instagram, the reality TV star shared yet another image of herself and Scott walking along the sand. On Tuesday, the couple marked three months since Stormi's birth. "My pretty girl is 3 months old today," Jenner wrote.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS