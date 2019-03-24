Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott are planning a family vacation

hollywood

Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner and her beau and rapper Travis Scott are planning a family trip to focus on their relationship

Kylie Jenner

The pair, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, want a "family trip with no distractions", reports tmz.com. Scott was recently forced to deny claims he had cheated on Kylie, after he axed one of his tour dates due to illness.

His representative said, "Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat. He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather."

Sources close to the pair previously said that Kylie had been having a "rough week" after her former best friend Jordyn Woods was accused of hooking up with Khloe Kardashian's ex-partner Tristan Thompson and she then had an "argument" with Scott.

