Kylie Jenner's abs are 'making a comeback'

Kylie Jenners who welcomed her daughter Stormi six months ago, says her abs are making a comeback

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who welcomed her daughter Stormi six months ago, says her abs are "making a comeback" She proudly announced that she has already got her abs back as she shared a video flaunting her flat stomach on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Taking to her Snapchat account, the 21-year-old filmed herself standing in front of the mirror in a skimpy white crop top and low cut black sweatpants.

She captioned the clip: "Abs making a comeback."

