Kylie Jenner's bodyguard denies being Stormi's father

Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner's bodyguard Tim Chung has denied being Stormi's father. Kylie's fans came up with a bizarre theory that Chung was actually her daughter's father. The theory had begun to swirl among fans after they compared photographs of Stormi and Chung. He has finally spoken out to put a stop to the "laughable" rumours, reports mirror.co.uk.

Taking to Instagram, he shared his statement alongside the caption: "My first and last comment." "I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable.

"Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis (Scott), their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight and say that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only."

