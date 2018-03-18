Kylie Minogue: I'm single, not lonely

Kylie Minogue said following the split with Joshua Sasse she wrote songs that helped her heal from her relationship but didn't feature the majority of them on her album



Kylie Minogue

Singer Kylie Minogue, who split from fiance and British actor Joshua Sasse last year, says she is still single but doesn't feel lonely. "I'm not sitting at home crying. I'm single but not lonely. I never thought I would get married. Then I did a swerve," Minogue said in an interview with a publication, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 49-year-old said that following the split she wrote songs that helped her heal from her relationship but didn't feature the majority of them on her album. "It was too much and they weren't very good songs. I don't mind that because it's out of my system. Once it was done, things got easier. I don't want an album full of songs about my last relationship. I just don't," she said.

