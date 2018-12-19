Kylie Minogue to headline 'legend slot' at Glastonbury

hollywood

Kylie Minogue will play at the legend slot at the Glastonbury Festival next summer -- 14 years after she was forced to pull out of headlining the music festival after being diagnosed with breast cancer

Pop star Kylie Minogue will play at the legend slot at the Glastonbury Festival next summer -- 14 years after she was forced to pull out of headlining the music festival after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Minogue revealed the news on social media, tweeting: "I'm so thrilled that I'll be playing the ‘legend slot' on Sunday 30 June at Glastonbury Fest 2019. It will be 14 years since I was originally meant to appear there and so much has happened up to now. I can't wait to see you all there to share this special show."

Minogue will play the coveted tea-time slot on June 30, 2019, following in the footsteps of revered artists such as Jeff Lynne's ELO, Lionel Richie and Dolly Parton, reported independent.co.uk. Basement Jaxx stepped in to replace Minogue after she pulled out from headlining the Pyramid Stage in 2004, with the group covering her hit single "Can't Get You Out of My Head" in tribute.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis said: "We are delighted to announce that Kylie is finally bringing her show to Glastonbury. We cannot wait". Minogue is joined in the line-up by grime artist Stormzy. Other rumoured headliners include Paul McCartney, Arctic Monkeys, Madonna and The Cure, reported independent.co.uk.

